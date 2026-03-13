LS functions under rules, no member has right to speak at any time: Birla

New Delhi: The House functions strictly according to rules and no member has the privilege to speak at any time and on any subject, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla asserted on Thursday, a day after a resolution seeking his removal from office was defeated. Birla said the Chair does not belong to any individual, but is a symbol of the prestige of the House.

The Lok Sabha will continue to function according to laid down rules and procedures irrespective of whether it is acceptable to any member or not, he said, underlining that he will conduct the proceedings with sincerity and fairness. "No member in this House possesses any privilege to speak outside the framework of these rules," Birla said amid thumping of desks by the ruling side.

He said he was grateful to the members of the House for reposing their faith in him during debate. He also thanked all those who spoke in favour of him as well as against him. "The House has been running with rules and regulations and will continue to function in future, irrespective of whether it is acceptable to any member or not. I will continue to discharge my duty with all sincerity and impartiality," he said.

Thursday was the first time Birla came to the House to conduct the proceedings since the notice of no confidence was given against him by the opposition on February 10 during the first part of the Budget session, which ended on February 13.

The second part of the session began on March 9. The speaker said that during the debate over the last two days, some members said Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi is not given enough opportunities to speak, and he should be allowed to speak whenever he wishes and on any subject. "Everyone has the right to speak in the House, but by following rules and regulations.