LS Speaker withdraws suspension of 4 Congress MPs

New Delhi:The Lok Sabha Speaker withdrew the suspension of four Congress MPs on Monday after the Opposition assured that they will not bring placards into the House.

Speaker Om Birla gave the ruling and asked the members to respect the sanctity of the House. The proposal for the withdrawal of the suspensions was moved by parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi.

The four Congress MPs -- Manickam Tagore, Ramya Haridas, Jothimani and TN Prathapan -- were suspended last Monday for the entire Monsoon Session ending August 12 for holding protests with placards inside the House. Speaker Om Birla had earlier warned them to behave and not to wave the placards inside the House if they wanted to protest.

As the proceedings began in the Lok Sabha last Monday after the swearing-in ceremony of President Droupadi Murmu, the opposition members started sloganeering on the issue of price rise and hiked GST rates. Some MPs were seen holding placards and banners and some Opposition MPs reached the well of the House.