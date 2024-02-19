Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi takes over as Vice Chief of Army Staff

New Delhi: Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi assumed charge as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff on Monday.

Lt Gen Dwivedi took the charge from Lieutenant General MV Suchindra Kumar, who now has been appointed as the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command.

Before taking over as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff, Lt Gen Dwivedi served as General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command from 2022-2024 in extremely challenging operational environment.

"An alumnus of Sainik School, Rewa (MP), Lt Gen Dwivedi was commissioned into 18 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles in 1984, a unit he later commanded. The General officer has had a unique distinction of balanced exposure of both Northern and Western Theatres," The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said in a statement.

On assumption of appointment, Lt Gen Dwivedi laid wreath at the National War Memorial and was accorded Guard of Honour at the South Block Lawns.

He has been Sector Commander and Inspector General of Assam Rifles in intense Counter Terrorism environment in the North East. Lt Gen Dwivedi commanded the Rising Star Corps with operational role along the Western Borders. He later commanded the prestigious Northern Army from 2022-24 in extremely challenging operational environment along both northern and western borders.

During his command, he provided strategic guidance and operational oversight for planning and execution of sustained operations along the northern and western borders, besides orchestrating the dynamic counter-terrorism operations in J&K. During this period, the General officer was actively engaged in the ongoing negotiations with China in resolving the vexed border issue, the MoD added.

He was also involved in modernisation and equipping of the largest Army Command of Indian Army, where he steered the induction of indigenous equipment as part of Atmanirbhar Bharat. He synergised with people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh for convergent nation-building outcomes and infrastructure development.

As Director General of Infantry, he had steered and fast-tracked capital procurement of weapons for the three services, leading to significant and visible capability enhancement for our Armed Forces.

As Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Information System and Coordination), the General officer gave impetus to automation and absorption of niche technologies in the Indian Army. Being a technology enthusiast, he worked towards enhancing the technical threshold of all ranks in Northern Command and pushed for ‘Critical and Emerging Technologies’ like Big Data Analytics, AI, Quantum and Blockchain-based solutions, the ministry said.

The General officer has attended the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington and Higher Command Course at AWC, Mhow. The General officer was conferred ‘Distinguished Fellow’ in the coveted NDC equivalent course at USAWC, Carlisle, USA. He has an M Phil in Defence and Management Studies, in addition to the two Master’s Degrees in Strategic Studies and Military Science including one from USAWC, USA. The General officer has also authored in various professional forums/journals. He has pioneered the first ever compendium on Indo-Myanmar Border Management.