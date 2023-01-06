  • Menu
Lucknow: 10 injured as gas pipeline explodes in hotel

Ten people have been seriously injured in a gas pipe line explosion at a hotel in Lucknow.

Lucknow: Ten people have been seriously injured in a gas pipe line explosion at a hotel in Lucknow.

The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital.

Sources said that the explosion in Hotel Emperio Grand in the Krishna Nagar area was so strong that shards of glass were seen strewn on the road.

Fire tenders were rushed to douse the flames.

Officials said that the cause of fire would be investigated.

