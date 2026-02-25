Lucknow ‘Blue Drum’ Horror: Son Arrested For Allegedly Killing, Dismembering Father

A gruesome murder investigation has shocked Lucknow after businessman Manvendra Singh was allegedly shot dead by his 21-year-old son, Akshat Pratap Singh, inside their home in the Ashiyana locality.

Police have secured 14 days of judicial custody for the accused as they continue questioning and forensic analysis in what investigators describe as a case involving planning, dismemberment and systematic destruction of evidence.

Manvendra Singh, originally from Jalaun district, ran multiple pathology laboratories and licensed liquor shops in the city. According to investigators, he wanted his son to clear NEET and pursue medicine before joining the family business.

Police sources say Akshat was increasingly interested in taking control of the established enterprise directly, leading to frequent disputes over education and succession.

About four months before the murder, jewellery went missing from the house. A complaint was initially filed against domestic help but later withdrawn after suspicion shifted internally. Investigators say this episode deepened mistrust between father and son, with Manvendra allegedly beginning to closely monitor Akshat’s activities.

According to police, the shooting occurred around 4:30 am on February 20 on the third floor of the house. During a heated exchange, Akshat allegedly used his father’s licensed rifle to fire at close range, killing him on the spot.

His sister, Kriti, was reportedly present. She later told relatives that the gunshot left her ears ringing. Police are examining her role and whether fear or prior knowledge influenced her silence.

Investigators claim that in the aftermath, the accused ordered knives online and purchased a saw and a blue plastic drum locally. When the body allegedly could not fit inside the drum, police say he dismembered it.

The torso was reportedly placed in the drum, while other body parts were disposed of at separate locations. Some remains were allegedly transported nearly 21 kilometres away. The rifle was said to have been buried. Blood-soaked bedding and other materials were reportedly burned near a canal bank, and portions of the walls were freshly painted to conceal stains.

On February 21, a missing person complaint was filed. Akshat allegedly told police his father had gone to Delhi. Investigators later found a WhatsApp group titled “Papa Laut Aao” created by the accused, where emotional messages were posted urging his father to return — a move police suspect was meant to deflect suspicion.

While early reports suggested academic pressure over NEET as a trigger, Manvendra’s sister has rejected that claim, stating the family was supportive and willing to fund his education if needed.

The case has now moved beyond the initial question of who fired the shot to a broader probe into alleged preparation, concealment efforts and possible complicity. Forensic tests on recovered materials and digital evidence are ongoing as police work to reconstruct the full sequence of events.