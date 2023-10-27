Live
Lucknow: Kangana Ranaut visits Ram Temple ahead of ‘Tejas’ release
The temple plays a pivotal role in the movie, set to be released in theatres on October 27 and featuring Ranaut in the role of an Indian Air Force pilot
Lucknow : The Ram temple will become “the biggest place of holy pilgrimage for Hindus”, said actor Kangana Ranaut on Thursday after she visited the shrine to seek blessings for her upcoming film “Tejas”.
The temple plays a pivotal role in “Tejas”, set to be released in theatres on Friday and featuring Ranaut in the role of an Indian Air Force pilot, added the actor. “What the Vatican City is to Christians, the Ram Temple of Ayodhya will become the biggest place of holy pilgrimage for Hindus. We will see it become such a grand temple, something that the Hindus have wished for since centuries. It will become a grand symbol of our country and a beautiful link to Sanatan culture in the world,” Ranaut told reporters here.
“The temple also plays an important role in our film ‘Tejas’. The film is based on the Indian Air Force and we have come here (to seek blessings ahead of the release),” she further said.
Ranaut, 36, also posted pictures of her visit to the temple on Instagram. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday accepted the invitation to attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, which is expected to take place on January 22.