Lucknow welcomes son of the soil with pride

Lucknow: Indian Air Force (IAF) Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla on Monday returned to his hometown to a rousing welcome, days after completing his historic mission to the International Space Station (ISS).

He was formally received at the Lucknow Airport by Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on behalf of the Uttar Pradesh Government. School children, dressed as astronauts, were also seen at the airport to welcome him.

Every street in the capital city was filled with pride and excitement as locals including students gathered along the route, showering flowers and waving the Tricolour as Shukla's convoy moved from Lucknow Airport to CMS Gomti Nagar via G-20 Chowraha. The atmosphere resonated with chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', as people thronged the streets in large numbers to catch a glimpse of India's second astronaut to travel to space.

Following his arrival at City Montessori School in Gomtinagar, as many as 3000 children there took out a parade with a musical band in his honour. At his alma mater, the City Montessori School, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla shared his experience of his journey to the space. "In my overall experience, I think the future is extremely bright. We are at the right time, the right opportunities are existing."

He also appreciated the young minds who are aspiring to become astronauts. "In each of the interactions I had with you on the ISS, I never got a question on what it was like on the ISS. I was always asked on how to become an astronaut. That speaks volumes on where your mind is going. Please aspire. We have a vision and a mission to land on the moon by 2040," he said.

Overwhelmed by the reception, Shukla told reporters, "I am very happy and excited. It feels very nice to see the excitement among people here. "BJP leaders also joined the celebrations, showering flower petals on his convoy near Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Maidan. Shukla's return after the successful Axiom-4 mission drew large crowds eager to celebrate his achievement.

Shukla returned to India early on August 17 and met the Prime Minister. Shukla's Ax-4 mission, carried out with international partners, was hailed across the nation for providing vital experience and strengthening India's ambitions for its upcoming human spaceflight programme, Gaganyaan.