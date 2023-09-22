Lulu Group interested in investing in fish, meat processing in Bengal: Mamata

Kolkata: UAE-based Lulu Group has expressed interest in investing in various sectors, including fish, poultry, dairy and meat processing, in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Friday after meeting a top executive of the conglomerate.

Accompanied by senior officials of the state government, Banerjee met Lulu Group's Executive Director Ashraf Ali MA in Dubai.

"We delved into a range of exciting possibilities, foremost among them being the prospect of a world-class mall in Newtown. We discussed the global promotion of Biswa Bengal products in LuLu Group's retail outlets," she posted on X.

