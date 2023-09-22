Live
- Mumbai Trans Harbour Link races to catch deadline, 96.60% complete
- After Netflix & Disney+, Amazon announces 'ad-free' option for Prime Video
- Asian Games: India off to winning start in Table Tennis, men win both matches, women overcome Singapore 3-2
- Kejriwal approves Rs 1cr honorarium to families of 17 corona warriors who lost their lives
- Lulu Group interested in investing in fish, meat processing in Bengal: Mamata
- Sanon sisters to have a clash at box-office this Dussehra season
- ‘Rudram Kota’ movie review: A watchable village drama
- 14 rescued, 3 firemen injured as massive blaze engulfs Mumbai mall
- ‘Pilot ke gaddaron ko…’ slogans raised against MLA in Rajasthan
- 100% regret for not providing OBC quota under Women’s Reservation Bill: Rahul
Just In
Lulu Group interested in investing in fish, meat processing in Bengal: Mamata
Highlights
UAE-based Lulu Group has expressed interest in investing in various sectors, including fish, poultry, dairy and meat processing, in West Bengal
Kolkata: UAE-based Lulu Group has expressed interest in investing in various sectors, including fish, poultry, dairy and meat processing, in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Friday after meeting a top executive of the conglomerate.
Accompanied by senior officials of the state government, Banerjee met Lulu Group's Executive Director Ashraf Ali MA in Dubai.
"We delved into a range of exciting possibilities, foremost among them being the prospect of a world-class mall in Newtown. We discussed the global promotion of Biswa Bengal products in LuLu Group's retail outlets," she posted on X.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS