Lulu Mohapatra’s death anniversary observed

Bhubaneswar: The ninth death anniversary of Odisha’s prominent youth leader Lalatendu Bidyadhar Mohapatra (popularly known as Lulu Mohapatra) was observed at Chetana College of Special Education here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Amiya Das, a close associate of Lulu Mohapatra, said, “Lulu’s fearlessness and courage to speak the truth were an inspiration. I was associated with him until the last moment of his life. He played a strong role in leading the student community.”

The Amiya Kumar Das Foundation has been commemorating Lulu Mohapatra’s ‘Shraddha Diwas’ by organising several social activities. This year, food was served to the disabled children of Chetana Institute, alongside various cultural and motivational programmes. Disabled children at the institute expressed joy and took a pledge to emulate Lulu Mohapatra’s spirit—making the impossible possible and living a life of courage. All employees of Chetana College participated in the event.

