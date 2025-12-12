Luthra brothers' bail pleas rejected

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday rejected the transit anticipatory bail pleas of Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, owners of Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Goa where a massive fire last week killed 25 people.

On Wednesday, the accused sought four weeks of transit anticipatory bail so that they were not immediately arrested after their return to Delhi from Thailand. Additional Sessions Judge Vandana dismissed the bail plea. A detailed order is awaited.