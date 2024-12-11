'Luxurious gym in Sheesh Mahal:' BJP exposes Kejriwal

New Delhi: After making a series of allegations against former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of building a 'Sheesh Mahal' for himself, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Tuesday posted a video on his X handle purportedly showing the luxurious upgrades at his then official residence at Delhi's 6 Flagstaff Road.

"He has built a 7-star Resort for himself by embezzling public money! Amazing Gym-Sauna Room-Jacuzzi Price! • Marble Granite Lighting → ₹ 1.9 Cr. •Installation-Civil Work → ₹ 1.5 Cr. •Gym/Spa Equipment and Fittings → ₹ 35 Lakh. Total = ₹ 3.75 Cr.", writes the Delhi BJP chief.

While attacking Kejriwal, who is the AAP Convenor, Sachdeva says in the post, "How those who swear on their children and falsely promise not to take government house, car, security are looting the money of Delhi's taxpayers."

Sachdeva claimed that the money spent on the Sheesh Mahal could have helped the common Delhiites. He said that of this amount, 34 EWS Flats of DDA, 15 LIG Flats, 150 CNG Autos, or 326 E-Rickshaws could have been bought by the public.

BJP National Secretary Manjinder Singh Sirsa called it "the biggest proof of Arvind Kejriwal's hypocrisy," citing a spa-like room and a Rs 50-lakh jacuzzi in the house.

"This is a man who roams around in loose shirts and slippers pretending to be poor, claiming he does not even own proper shoes. But when videos of his house surface, it shows such grandeur; now a spa-like room has emerged that would make even the wealthiest people feel embarrassed."

"Arvind Kejriwal has a hobby of rich that has resulted in his exploitation of Delhi, while he portrays himself as a messiah of the poor," he said in a social media post. AAP leaders strongly rebuffed allegations, terming them baseless propaganda by the BJP.

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia launched a scathing attack, saying, "The BJP has no achievements to showcase.

Echoing these sentiments, AAP leader Praveen Kumar Deshmukh called the BJP a "party of propaganda."