Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav takes indirect dig at Akhilesh

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, on Sunday, mounted a blistering attack on the Samajwadi Party and its family of leaders. He urged the Yadav community to free itself from the shackles of the 'contractor system'.

Speaking at the 'Yadav Maha Kumbh' organised here, Mohan Yadav said: "It was believed that only one family is the contractor of the Yadav society, but I am happy that this society has brought itself out of the contractor system. Now it has its own identity."

Referring to the large turnout at the event, he said: "You go to those who kept the post of the chief minister in their family for four times.

"When I was asked to become the chief minister, I did not believe it at first. To be the chief minister, one should have a lot of money, the support of many MLAs, the family should have a political background. There was nothing like this in my case. There was no MP or MLA in my family before. But despite this, my party has given me the responsibility of being the chief minister. I would like to thank it for this."

Urging his community to support the BJP, he said: "I have come to talk to you. There is a big sky through which we can take our society towards development under the leadership of the present successful prime minister."

He reminded the Yadav community of the life struggle of their idol Lord Krishna.

"This is the dynasty which dances on Kalia Naga and gives the message of peace in society," he added. Speaking further, he said: "I am happy that our entire country and the entire Sanatan culture is considered to be the culture of Lord Ram and Lord Krishna for this very reason. No matter how many challenges there are, how much suffering there may be, our eternal culture has neither bowed down, nor will it ever bow down."

Without naming Akhilesh Yadav and his family, the MP chief minister said: "Today the time has come that someone from a poor family, someone from the Yadav family, becomes the chief minister. Someone from a small caste becomes the Prime Minister of the country. This is a lesson for the other party to look outside the family. There is no dearth of opportunities for anyone."