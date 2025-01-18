Madhya Pradesh EOW raids premises of ex-bank employee in Ujjain

Ujjain, Jan 18: Madhya Pradesh Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Saturday conducted a raid at the premises of a former bank employee Anil Suhane in Ujjain.

According to information, searches were carried out by EOW following a complaint of disproportionate assets against Suhane, who retired from the post of assistant manager of a state-owned bank. A 30-member EOW team along with the police personnel reached Suhane's bungalow located in Basant Vihar colony in Ujjain on Saturday afternoon.

State police conducted searches amid tight security outside Suhane's bungalow and recovered a cash amount of Rs 8 lakh and documents pertaining to other immovable properties during the search. Besides Rs 8 lakh in cash, EOW during the search also unearthed immovable and movable properties including a four-story building, two plots, two shops, and three vehicles. According to official sources, EOW has learned that Suhane, who retired from the bank on December 31, 2024, owned properties worth more than Rs 5 crore, which (according to his monthly income) should not be more than 70-75 lakh.

Sources said the EOW team has to dig into three bank lockers. The team has also recovered documents related to investment in commercial establishments, including real estate. EOW SP Dilip Soni told media persons that searches were carried out on the basis of a complaint of disproportionate assets against the former assistant manager of a cooperative bank, Anil Suhane.

"The department (EOW) has received a complaint against Anil Suhane regarding irregularities in bank loans during his service period. Later, a complaint was also received regarding disproportionate assets, following which, searches were carried out. The process of evaluation of properties is underway," he added.



