Madras High Court Says The Advancement Of The State's Economy Should Not Come At The Cost Of God's Assets

The Madras High Court ruled that the state's economic success should not emerge at the cost of God's possessions, and that the government should take a thoughtful decision on situations involving temple land exploitation for the benefit of third parties.



Justice R Suresh Kumar made the remark while hearing a petition brought by a private housing entrepreneur demanding an extension of a temple's 22-cent lease within the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department. The plot of property is strategically placed in Tirupporur, near Chennai, on the East Coast Road. He informed the administration of an order given by the Madras High Court's Division Bench on how temple properties should be safeguarded. He said the disputed order of the commissioner of the HR&CE department enabling the petitioner to sublet 400 square feet did not require to be followed any further. However, the petitioner might contact the state government and request a lease of a tiny section of the temple's land. The government can make a decision on the topic after considering the temple's opinions and objections.

The lawsuit concerns the expansion of a 22-cent lease that serves as the approach road to Mermaid Properties Private Limited's Thiruvidanthai village housing development. Arulmigu Nithya Kalyana Perumal temple owned the land. Despite it was first granted for lease, the temple administration opposed after sensing the company's plan to use the land for a prolonged term.

The HR&CE commissioner, on the other hand, granted an order permitting a 400-square-foot lease. The court has now ordered that the directive be ignored by the department.