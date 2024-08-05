Maha BJP to hold statewide 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign from Aug 9-15

Mumbai: In response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call during his recent Mann ki Baat, programme the Maharashtra BJP will launch a 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign across the state from August 9 to 15.

The BJP's regional coordinator and legislator Uma Khapare said that the party proposes to reach out to 1 crore people and inspire them to hoist the Tricolour at their homes during this period. By organising this campaign, the BJP proposes to reach out to the voters in the run up to the Maharashtra assembly elections.

Khapare said that during the campaign the party will organise several programmes like a Tricolour Yatra, door-to-door Tricolour hoisting, commemoration of eminent men, cleaning of statues and Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas' or Partition Horrors Remembrance Day with public participation.

"The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign has been organized with the aim of getting the common man to participate in the celebration of Independence Day in larger numbers. Arrangements will be made to make the national flag available at party offices up to the booth level.

"It is planned to hoist the national flag on every house, shop and office from August Kranti Day to Independence Day. Activists up to the booth level will focus on public awareness for greater public participation. Schools and colleges will be contacted and encouraged to hoist the flag. Flag hoisting will be done by children to inculcate patriotism in children," she said.

From August 11 to 14, a Tricolour Yatra will be held in every mandal of the party organization. The party’s different cells and local social organisations of the Mandal will participate in the Yatra which will conclude at the assembly segment level from those areas.

From August 12 to 14, there will be a cleaning program around the memorials and statues of great men and freedom fighters. There will also be programs to worship their images. Tributes will be paid to those who lost their lives due to Partition on August 14 on the occasion of Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas.