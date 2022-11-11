Maharashtra: BJY marcher killed in road accident: Rahul mourns

Nanded (Maharashtra): A 62-year-old veteran Congressman from Tamil Nadu was killed and another person injured when they were knocked down by a speeding truck, a Congress leader said here on Friday.

The deceased is Ganesan Pnnraman and the injured person is P. Savayul, 30, both hailing from Thanjavur, informed State Congress Working President Arif Naseem Khan.

On hearing of the tragedy, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who is leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY), visited and paid homage to the departed participant before commencing the fifth day's march at dawn on Friday.

He was accompanied by state party chief Nana Patole, Khan, ex-MP Sanjay Nirupam, ex-ministers Yashomati Thakur and Vishwajeet Kadam and a large number of other BJY participants.

Later, Gandhi said in a social media post that he was deeply saddened by the demise of Ganesan who was a committed Congress worker and a campaigner for the past three decades.

"We have lost a true soldier of the party and a beloved companion in the BJY. His dedication to the country and Congress will serve as an inspiration to all of us in our endeavour to unite the country," said Gandhi.

The BJY, which saw the participation of Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders like Aditya Thackeray, Ambadas Danve and Sachin Ahir, as it left Nanded and wend its way to Hingoli district this evening.

A police officer said that the tragedy occurred early today when they were returning from Gandhi's rally last night to the BJY's night halt camp.

The formalities for the autopsy and later handing over the body to the family of the deceased is being completed, said the police.