Maha: Cops nab man who killed his girlfriend in 24 hrs

Gadchiroli (Maharashtra): In a swift piece of investigation, the Gadchiroli Police cracked the case of a missing 19-year-old girl from Chandrapur, whose semi-naked bloodied body was found in the Gadchiroli forests on December 22, officials said here on Saturday.

The recovery of the unidentified girl's body in the deep jungles had sparked a sensation in Porla and surrounding tribal villages of this Maoist-infested district and the Gadchiroli Police swung into action.

Under the directions of Superintendent of Police Neelotpal, Additional Superintendent of Police Kumar Chintha personally visited the crime scene and decided to hand over the mysterious case to the crime branch.

Four teams were formed to ascertain the girl's identity and a dog-squad rushed to the spot for clues on the probable killer/s, but there was little progress.

Late on Friday, a tip-off was received that a 19-year-old girl was missing from the Ramnagar area of adjoining Chandrapur district. A team and rushed there with photographs of the girl.

The family confirmed that she was their daughter and after this breakthrough, the police investigated to unravel that she had purportedly gone to meet her boyfriend, Nikhil Mohurle of Vairagad village.

Armed with the information, the sleuths swooped on Mohurle's home and picked him up for questioning but he remained evasive and tried to mislead the investigators. However, after a sustained round of tough questioning, Mohurle finally confessed to the crime and was arrested, solving the crime within 24 hours.

The police are trying to pinpoint the exact motives behind the gruesome killing and a further probe is underway, said Neelotpal.