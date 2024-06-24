Maha Independent MLA Narendra Bhondekar joins Shiv Sena

Mumbai : Independent MLA from Bhandara in Maharashtra, Narendra Bhondekar, joined the Shiv Sena on Monday in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

CM Shinde said that with Bhondekar joining the Shiv Sena, the party’s strength will increase in the eastern Vidarbha region in the run-up to the Assembly elections slated for September-October this year.

Bhondekar had supported Chief Minister Shinde during the transition of power in the state two years ago. He was a Shiv Sainik but after he was denied a ticket in the 2019 Assembly elections, he contested and won the polls as an Independent nominee.



CM Shinde said, "Narendra Bhondekar was a Shiv Sainik from the beginning who worked as the district liaison chief. Bhondekar, who believes in Balasaheb Thackeray’s thoughts, has officially entered the Shiv Sena today."