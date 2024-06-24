Live
- Some trains restored by SCR
- Himachal seeks liberal financial assistance to develop border areas
- MOC clears overseas camp for shooter Rajeshwari; post-surgery rehab of long jumper Sreeshankar
- K’taka imposes Rs 10L penalty on use of artificial colour in certain food items
- Shinde directs strict action against illegal pubs, bulldozing all illegal structures in Pune
- Sacked guest teachers stage protest against Bihar govt in Patna
- Centre puts up 21 critical mineral blocks for auction
- RSS affiliate stages protest rally in Kolkata against post-poll violence in Bengal
- Adani Ports features in honour list of Institutional Investors Asia Executive Survey
- First in Maha: BMC to accord ‘eco-friendly’ send-off to the departed in 10 crematoria
Maha Independent MLA Narendra Bhondekar joins Shiv Sena
Independent MLA from Bhandara in Maharashtra, Narendra Bhondekar, joined the Shiv Sena on Monday in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
CM Shinde said that with Bhondekar joining the Shiv Sena, the party’s strength will increase in the eastern Vidarbha region in the run-up to the Assembly elections slated for September-October this year.
Bhondekar had supported Chief Minister Shinde during the transition of power in the state two years ago. He was a Shiv Sainik but after he was denied a ticket in the 2019 Assembly elections, he contested and won the polls as an Independent nominee.
CM Shinde said, "Narendra Bhondekar was a Shiv Sainik from the beginning who worked as the district liaison chief. Bhondekar, who believes in Balasaheb Thackeray’s thoughts, has officially entered the Shiv Sena today."