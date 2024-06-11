Maha urges Centre to stay counselling

Mumbai: Amid the raging controversy over the results of NEET-UG announced recently, the Maharashtra government on Monday urged the Centre to put a stay on the counselling process till this issue is resolved.

In a letter, the Principal Secretary in the Department of Medical Education, Dinesh Waghmare, appealed to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the National Testing Agency (NTA) to remove the grace marks given to some specific students due to loss of time. The state government’s move came after around 67 candidates bagged the top rank in NEET-UG 2024 by scoring 99.997129 percentile points.