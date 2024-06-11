Live
- From brushes to brows: Beginner’s guide to enter the world of make-up
- Snoring or sleep apnea? Know when to seek medical attention
- Four buses to be arranged from each Assembly constituency
- TG BC body gets cracking on process for caste census
- PM Modi to attend Naidu's swearing-in on June 12
- NEET scam: Congress calls for re-exam
- Govt to ensure all eligible ryots get Rythu Bharosa
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 11th June 2024
- Shun perfunctory approach to peace restoration
- Be prepared for measures to tackle rains, floods: Sitakka
Maha urges Centre to stay counselling
Mumbai: Amid the raging controversy over the results of NEET-UG announced recently, the Maharashtra government on Monday urged the Centre to put a stay on the counselling process till this issue is resolved.
In a letter, the Principal Secretary in the Department of Medical Education, Dinesh Waghmare, appealed to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the National Testing Agency (NTA) to remove the grace marks given to some specific students due to loss of time. The state government’s move came after around 67 candidates bagged the top rank in NEET-UG 2024 by scoring 99.997129 percentile points.
