Mahadev App probe: Mumbai cops book actor Sahil Khan

Mumbai: Continuing its probe in the politically controversial Mahadev betting App, the Mumbai Police last week booked at least 31 persons including Bollywood actor Sahil Khan, officials said here on Monday.

Besides the 31 accused named in the Mumbai Police’s first information report, there are many more unknown persons and investigations are on to trace them.

Among those named in the case includes actor Sahil Khan at No. 26, for allegedly promoting and propagating the Mahadev app, besides operating it to earn huge profits from it.

The development follows a complaint lodged by a social worker from Mumbai, Prakash Bankar, who has alleged that people have been cheated of over Rs 15,000-crore through the betting app.

The Matunga Police have filed the complaint invoking various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Gambling Act, the IT Act and further probe is underway.

Police said that Sahil Khan, a fitness master and YouTuber, who has acted in films like “Style”, “Xcuse Me”, “Alladin” and others had reportedly organised celeb parties purportedly to promote the app and lure more people to use it.

The case, being simultaneously probed by the Enforcement Directorate has several other Bollywood actors on the radar after the recent crackdown on several betting and gaming apps by various agencies, even as some of the app’s promoters have been arrested in the past few weeks.