Mahakumbh-2025 to feature cultural events at 20 locations

Lucknow: Under the guidance of the Yogi government, the Maha Kumbh 2025 will feature a vibrant display of India’s cultural diversity from January 10 to February 24. The Uttar Pradesh Culture Department is final-izing preparations to present the rich folk arts of India during this period.

The Culture Department will set up 20 small stages at key locations across Prayagraj, allowing tourists, devotees, and locals to experience the country’s diverse cultural heritage for 45 days. Folk dance forms from various states across India will be performed on these stages.

Additionally, a special cultural stage will be erected in the Nagvasuki area, where Kalpvasis and devo-tees will be treated to spiritually enriching Ramlilas, adding a unique spiritual dimension to the cultural festivities.

The stages will be set up on the Rewa Mirzapur-Prayagraj road near Naini Chauraha Hanuman Temple; by the Sangam Dam near the Lete Hanuman Ji Temple in the vacant space adjacent to the fort wall; in front of Ewing Christian College in Gaughat; next to Minto Park Gate in Kidganj; near the exhibition site; at the corner of Kila Chauraha; along High Court-Dhoomanganj Road-Sulemsarai near Nagar Nigam Chauraha Gate No. 2 Hospital; near Darbhanga Chauraha; near Civil Lines All Saints Cathedral Church (Patthar Wala Girijaghar); by the bus stop near Bishop Johnson College; under the statue of Maharishi Bhardwaj at Balson Chauraha; near the police booth at Johnsonganj Chauraha; at the left corner of Mishra Chauraha towards Public Service Commission; near the Deputy Director Horticulture Office next to Geeta Niketan Gate in Alopibagh; in front of Rajarshi Tandon Mandap near Mansarovar Cinema Chauraha-Rambagh Railway Station; University Road Chauraha along Pawan Vihar; next to the flower market at Arail turn; beside the newly constructed road on the banks of the Ganga under the Phaphamau bridge; along the road leading to the fair area from Gada Madhav Tiraha; near Maharishi Bhardwaj Tiraha heading to the fair area; and in the empty space near Nagvasuki Temple.

A wide variety of folk dances, including Faruahi, Dhobiya, Mayur, Karma, Vantangiya, Tharu, Awadhi, Dhedhiya, Chanchar, Rai, Pai-Danda, Saira, and Badhawa, will be showcased by over 10,000 folk artists. These programs will take place daily from 3 pm to 6 pm, offering a platform to over 10,000 folk artists from the state. Ramlilas from various states, including the host Uttar Pradesh, will be staged during Maha Kumbh by the Culture Department.