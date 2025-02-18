Mahakumbh is a unique example of service and dedication: SP Singh Baghel

Mahakumbh Nagar: Union Minister of State SP Singh Baghel shared his profound experience after taking a holy dip in the Mahakumbh and praised the remarkable service efforts by ISKCON and the Adani Group. He also delivered a strong rebuttal to the opposition's allegations of mismanagement.

Baghel expressed, "Today, I consider myself truly fortunate to have had the opportunity to take a holy dip in the Mahakumbh. It is God's grace and a defining moment in my life."

He further emphasized that the Mahakumbh 2025 is not merely a spiritual event but a living testament to the values of service, cooperation, and dedication. He added, "The faith-driven and service-oriented tradition, embraced by millions of devotees, beautifully showcases the grandeur of Indian culture."

In response to opposition claims of mismanagement during Mahakumbh 2025, Baghel stated, "To the opposition, I say that when 200-300 guests attend a wedding, the hosts get nervous and their hearts race. Now, consider that 50 crore people have come to this Kumbh. This is a monumental success, a historic event under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. This Kumbh has surpassed all previous records."

He also lauded the service efforts of ISKCON and the Adani Group, stating, "Thanks to the cooperation of the Adani Group, ISKCON is providing Mahaprasad to one lakh people every day. This service underscores the sanctity of the Kumbh."

Baghel said, "We call it Mahaprasad because, in India, 80 crore people are given 5 kg of wheat and rice-free every month. This is a living reflection of India's rich tradition of service and commitment."