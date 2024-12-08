Maharashtra: 106 legislators-elect take oath as MLA

Mumbai: Remembering gods and saints, on the second day of the special session of the Maharashtra legislature, 106 newly elected members on Sunday took oath as Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).BJP

A total of 173 MLAs took oath on the first day, and so far, 279 MLAs have been sworn in.

As the remaining eight MLAs were absent, their swearing in will take place on Monday.

After the swearing in of 106 legislators, the protem Speaker Kalidas Kolamkar adjourned the House for the day.

The proceedings of the second day of the state assembly started at 11 a.m.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi on Saturday had boycotted oath taking. However, the state Congress president Nana Patole was the first to take oath today.

He tried to dissuade the Treasury bench members with the Constitution book in his hand.

Congress legislators Vijay Wadettiwar, Aslam Sheikh, Jyoti Gaikwad completed the oath-taking process by holding and showing the Constitution copy.

Many MLAs remembered saints and religious leaders while taking oath.

Shiv Sena-UBT legislator Aditya Thackeray drew the attention of the House by chanting Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra and Vande Mataram.

Another Shiv Sena-UBT legislator Sunil Prabhu remembered Shiv Sena founder 'Hinduhruday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray'.

BJP legislators Mangalprabhat Lodha and Satyajit Deshmukh took oath in Sanskrit.

Anup Aggarwal took oath in Ahirani language of northern Maharashtra while Sajid Khan took oath in Hindi.

BJP's Gopinath Padalkar remembered a great leader from the Dhangar community, while Shiv Sena legislator Murji Patel took the oath saying 'Jai Girnari'.

MLAs from tribal areas, including Amshya Padavi, remembered tribal deities.

Many legislators also raised slogans like Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan on this occasion.

The name of former minister Babanrao Pachpute's son and newly elected legislator from Shrigonda Vikram Pachpute was missing in the list called by the Assembly secretary.

Protem Speaker Kalidas Kolambakar asked the secretary to change the name to Vikram from Vikas. After that, Vikram Pachpute completed the oath.

Meanwhile, Uttamrao Jankar, Vilas Bhumre, Varun Sardesai, Manoj Jamsutkar, Vinay Kore, Jayant Patil, Shekhar Nikam and Sunil Shelke remained absent.

Among them, the NCP-SP's Jayant Patil told the Assembly secretariat he would not be present as he is on a tour of Sangli district.