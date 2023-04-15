Maharashtra: 8 persons dead after bus falls into gorge

  • Menu
Mumbai: At least eight persons died after the bus they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Raigad district of Maharashtra on Saturday, police said.

The private bus was going from Pune to Mumbai when it fell into the gorge near Shingroba temple on the old Mumbai-Pune highway, police said.

There were around 40 passengers in the bus, police said, adding efforts are underway to shift the injured to nearby hospital.

