Maharashtra approves 18 court buildings, 23 residences for judges

Mumbai: Hoping to ease the backlog in courts, the Maharashtra Government has accorded administrative approval for constructing 18 court buildings in the state, newly-appointed Governor Ramesh Bais said here on Monday.

These court buildings will be built at a cost of around Rs 772 crore, while the government will establish a new Family Court at Belapur in Navi Mumbai, said the Governor, in his first address to the Maharashtra Legislature.

Besides, to ease the housing shortages, the government will build 23 residential quarters for the judiciary costing around Rs 110 crore. All these projects shall be implemented in the current year under the central scheme of Development Infrastructure for the Judiciary.

Addressing the joint sitting of the Maharashtra Legislature on the opening day of the 2023-2024 Budget Session here, the Governor highlighted various achievements of the government of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, saying it will adhere to the high ideals of idols like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, Rajarshi Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, Dr B. R. Ambedkar and other visionaries and luminaries.

Bais noted that the state government has adopted the famed Marathi song "Jai Jai Maharashtra Majha" as the State Anthem, fulfilling a long-standing dream, earlier in February.

In order to revitalise the post-Covid economy and spur jobs, the government will recruit 75,000 employees as part of the 75 years of India's Independence.

Similarly, the government plans to organise 600 job fairs this year, has signed MoUs with 45 companies to create 1.25 lakh new jobs, and approved 24 projects with investments of Rs 87,774 crore to create another 61,000 jobs, said Bais.

The state government also inked MoUs with 19 companies to invest Rs 1.37 lakh crore at the Davos conclave last month, started two ITIs at Gondia and Gadchiroli to skill youth and generate employment besides training over 1,000 ITI teachers.

Bais said that Maharashtra is India's leading industrialised state, contributing 14.2 per cent of the national GDP, an export leader accounting for 17.3 per cent of the country's total exports, and is making efforts to maintain its leading position and contribute to achieving a $1 trillion economy by 2026-2027.

The Governor touched upon various aspects of the state's growth and progress covering different sectors, departments and sections of the population in his address.

Present in the House were Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, Leader of Opposition in Assembly Ajit Pawar, Leader of Opposition in Council Ambadas Danve, Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, Council Deputy Chairperson Dr. Neelam Gorhe, leaders and legislators of various parties.