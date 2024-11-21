  • Menu
Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 Exit Polls: Results Date Revealed

Find out when the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 exit poll results will be announced and the key details you need to know. Get ready for the big reveal on results day!

The Maharashtra Assembly elections for 2024 were held on Wednesday, November 20, with all 288 constituencies voting in one phase. A total of 4,140 candidates are running.

The main competition is between two alliances: Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

MVA includes Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction), NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Congress, while Mahayuti consists of Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), and BJP.

Key Election Dates:

- Gazette Notification Issued: October 22

- Last Date for Nominations: October 29

- Nomination Scrutiny: October 30

- Last Date for Withdrawal of Nominations: November 4

- Voting Day: November 20

- Vote Counting: November 23, starting at 8 am


