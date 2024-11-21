Live
- Chittoor police bust interstate robbery Gang
- Expedite Vizag-Chennai Industrial Corridor works says Collector S Venkateswar
- Chandrababu speaks on High Court Bench in Kurnool, says ready to develop state
- 3-day training to visually challenged students concludes
- iPhone SE 4: Launch with New Features Expected in March 2024
- Sri Vishnu students to take part in South Zone Games
- Cordon & Search: Vehicles without records seized
- 333 bags of Chinese garlic worth ₹21.97L seized
- Training session for health workers concludes
- Dreame Announces Black Friday Sale: Get Upto 70% off on Premium Robo Vacuum Cleaners and Hair Styling Products
Just In
Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 Exit Polls: Results Date Revealed
Highlights
Find out when the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 exit poll results will be announced and the key details you need to know. Get ready for the big reveal on results day!
The Maharashtra Assembly elections for 2024 were held on Wednesday, November 20, with all 288 constituencies voting in one phase. A total of 4,140 candidates are running.
The main competition is between two alliances: Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).
MVA includes Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction), NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Congress, while Mahayuti consists of Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), and BJP.
Key Election Dates:
- Gazette Notification Issued: October 22
- Last Date for Nominations: October 29
- Nomination Scrutiny: October 30
- Last Date for Withdrawal of Nominations: November 4
- Voting Day: November 20
- Vote Counting: November 23, starting at 8 am
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS