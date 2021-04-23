Maharashtra CM orders probe into Palghar Covid-19 hospital fire incident

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has ordered an inquiry into the major fire incident at Vijay Vallabh COVID care hospital in the Virar area of Palghar district which led to the death of 13 patients.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray ordered an inquiry into the fire incident at Vijay Vallabh COVID care hospital in Virar," Chief Minister's Official statement said.

"The cause of the fire should be properly investigated.He also directed the administration to immediately inquire whether the fire safety was adequate and whether it was a private hospital, the statement added.

"Thackeray has expressed sorrow over the death of some patients in a fire at the intensive care unit of Vijay Vallabh Hospital in Virar and directed that other patients undergoing treatment should not be harmed and should be relocated immediately," the CMO statement said.

"After learning about the fire, the Chief Minister himself has spoken to the concerned officials and asked them to first of all give priority to extinguishing the fire completely and ensure that treatment on other patients continues," it said.

At least 13 patients died on Friday after a fire broke out at an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the COVID hospital.

The incident took place around 3:30 am on the second floor of the facility, the Corona Control Room, Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation informed.Three fire tenders of the Virar Fire Brigade reached the spot to douse the fire. It was extinguished by 5:20 am.

Other COVID patients have been shifted to other hospitals.

"13 people have died after a fire broke out in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) around 3 am today. 21 patients including those in critical condition have been shifted to another hospital," said Dr. Dilip Shah, official, Vijay Vallabh COVID care hospital, Virar.

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis espressed his condolences to the families of the deceased patients and demanded an in-depth inquiry and strong action against those responsible for the incident.

"One more devastating incident. Deeply pained to know about loss of lives in Virar Covid Hospital ICU fire. My deepest condolences to bereaved families. Wishing speedy recovery to injured COVID-19 patients. We demand an in-depth inquiry & strong action against those responsible, tweeted Fadnavis.

This Tragic incident comes just days after 24 COVID-19 patients lost their lives after an oxygen tanker leaked outside Dr Zakir Hussain Hospital in Nashik, Maharashtra.