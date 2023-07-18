Maharashtra CM says they will win 45 seats in Lok Sabha elections

New Delhi: The NDA meeting which is being held a little after the opposition parties named their alliance as INDIA is learnt to be discussing about the strength and weakness of each party and what could be the scenario ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.



It is understood that Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that they would be fighting the Lok Sabha elections as part of NDA and would get 45 plus seats. Prime Minister Narendra Modi would speak at the end.

Among those who attended the meeting were Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, NCP breakaway faction leaders Ajit Pawar and Praful Patel; LJP Ram Vilas Chirag Paswan; RLSP leader Upendra Kushwaha, HAM chief and ex-Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi and Shiromani Akali Dal (Samyukt) chief SS Dhindsa were among NDA partners who attended apart from the 18 traditional NDA parties led by the BJP.

Ahead of the NDA meeting, PM Narendra Modi attacked the Opposition, especially, the Congresss. PM Modi said: “Ye to kattar bhrashtachari sammelan ho raha hai (it is a gathering of hardcore corrupt people),” PM Modi said, a reference to the Aam Aadmi Party's claim of it being a "kattar imaandaar (extremely honest)" party.

The Prime Minister again attacked the Congress, accusing it of promoting familialism and dynast politics. "Indians never lacked capabilities and capacities, but the corrupt Dynastic Parties always meted out injustice to them and made India bear the consequences. Democracy means 'of the people, by the people, for the people'. But these Parivarvaadi Parties have a mantra of 'of the family, by the family, for the family'; for them, their family is first, and thenation is nothing," PM Modi said..