Maharashtra Government and Vantara Align on Compassionate Return of Mahadevi

In a significant development regarding the ongoing concerns around the relocation of temple elephant Mahadevi (also known as Madhuri), Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met with senior officials of Vantara in Mumbai to discuss a way forward that respects both legal directives and public emotion.

Following the meeting, Mr. Fadnavis shared through a tweet that Vantara has extended its full support to the State Government’s efforts. “They assured me that Vantara has decided to participate in the petition that the Maharashtra government has resolved to file to safely return the Mahadevi elephant (Madhuri) to the Nandani Math,” he said

During the conversation, Vantara officials clarified that they had acted only in compliance with the Honourable Supreme Court’s directives and had no intention of taking possession of the elephant. Their role was limited to ensuring her immediate medical care, behavioural rehabilitation, and overall well-being as per the court's instructions.

In his tweet, Mr. Fadnavis also said that, “Vantara expressed its readiness to fully assist the state government in establishing a rehabilitation centre for the Mahadevi elephant at a location selected by the Forest Department near the Nandani Math in Kolhapur district.”

This development underscores that Vantara has not only fulfilled its legal obligations with integrity but also shown a deep and sincere respect for the sentiments of the people of Kolhapur. By prioritising Mahadevi’s health, safety, and emotional well-being, Vantara has demonstrated that compassion and care can go hand in hand with cultural sensitivity. This collaborative decision presents a unique solution, one that honours both human emotion and animal welfare. It offers the people of Kolhapur a sense of emotional closure while securing a future of dignity, love, and safety for Madhuri.