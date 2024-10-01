Maharashtra Police Given Two Weeks to Decide On FIR Against Alleged Dance Group Fraud

The Bombay High Court is overseeing a case involving the internationally acclaimed V. Unbeatable Dance Group, who allege they were defrauded of ₹11.96 crore by their manager and two choreographers. The Maharashtra Police have requested a two-week period to determine whether to file an FIR based on the group's complaints.

The dance troupe, known for winning "America's Got Talent - The Champions," filed a petition through advocate Shravan Giri, seeking court direction for the police to register an FIR against manager Om Prakash Chauhan and choreographers Rohit Jadhav and Remo D'Souza. The petition also accuses the Mira Road police of colluding with Chauhan and physically assaulting group members who sought their earnings.

Additional Public Prosecutor Prajakta Shinde informed the court that the case has been transferred to the Virar Crime Branch for investigation by Police Inspector Pramod Badak. The court, led by Justices Revati Mohite-Dere and Prithviraj K Chavan, emphasized the need for a thorough investigation, given the substantial sum involved.

The group, comprised of members from underprivileged backgrounds, claims that Chauhan, initially a friend who became their manager, misappropriated their earnings from awards, donations, and performances. They also allege that choreographer Remo D'Souza once called them "fake" and supported Chauhan in obtaining the trademark for the group's name.

While the police sought time to decide on filing an FIR, the court instructed them to proceed according to law without leaving any loopholes. The bench also denied a request from an accused party's lawyer for protection against coercive action, stating that the current hearing was not a bail plea.

This case highlights the vulnerabilities faced by emerging artists and the importance of legal protections in the entertainment industry. The court's involvement underscores the seriousness of the allegations and the need for a fair and thorough investigation.