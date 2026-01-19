Mahayuti Mayor to be installed in BMC, clarifies Deputy CM Shinde

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena Chief Eknath Shinde on Monday clarified that since the Shiv Sena and BJP contested the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections under 'Mahayuti', the Mayor of Mumbai will be installed from the alliance.

He further stated that in Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, Ulhasnagar, and all other locations where they fought the elections together, a Mahayuti Mayor will be appointed.

As no single party secured a clear majority in the BMC elections, and with Shiv Sena moving its corporators to a five-star hotel, various speculations were being made. However, putting an end to all doubts, Deputy CM Shinde confirmed that the Mayor in Mumbai will be from the Mahayuti.

He stated that the citizens of Mumbai voted for the Sena-BJP alliance with great trust, and Shiv Sena will not make any decision that betrays that mandate. He also urged citizens not to believe in any rumours.

Furthermore, he clarified that in every Municipal Corporation where Shiv Sena and BJP contested as an alliance, a Mahayuti Mayor will be seated. Consequently, he dismissed rumours regarding new political equations forming in Mumbai or elsewhere in Maharashtra, reiterating that the Mayor of Mumbai will represent the Shiv Sena-BJP-RPI Mahayuti.

Earlier, Shinde, in his address to the newly elected BMC corporators camping in the city's luxury hotel, told them the opportunity given by the voters of Mumbai must be turned into gold.

"Go among the people, complete pending works, and prepare a clear development plan to make your ward the best in Mumbai," he said.

He congratulated the 29 newly elected corporators from Mumbai.

He said that work should begin immediately and that the opportunity received must be fully utilised.

Every corporator should strive to make their ward the best in Mumbai. He further instructed corporators to wake up early and conduct regular rounds of their wards, the Deputy CM said.

"Priority should be given to public welfare issues such as cleanliness, regular water supply, and solid waste management. Strict emphasis should be placed on cleanliness, deep-cleaning drives should be undertaken, and visible changes must be reflected in the wards," he noted.

"Corporators should prepare proposals for major infrastructure projects such as markets, gymnasiums, and sports complexes. Healthcare services in the wards must be improved. A Shiv Sena corporator must always be seen among the people. Public opinion should be understood, and citizens should be made partners in development," he stated.

He also instructed corporators to never refuse any genuine work request, ensure that no citizen feels hurt, and that there should not be a single complaint from the public.

Deputy CM Shinde criticised the Shiv Sena-UBT, stating that development won in the municipal elections. He said people want development.

He further instructed corporators to actively follow up on the decisions taken by the Mahayuti government, including the Pagdi-free Mumbai initiative and ensuring occupancy certificates (OC) for eligible buildings. He emphasised that the BJP is Shiv Sena's ally and stated that the people of Maharashtra have rejected the Shiv Sena-UBT.