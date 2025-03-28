MAHE Rises to 4th Place in SCImago Institution Rankings 2025

Manipal: The Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has made notable progress in the SCImago Institution Rankings (SIR) 2025, securing higher positions across multiple categories at both national and global levels. In the university category in India, MAHE has advanced from 7th to 4th place. The institution also climbed to 3rd position in the Research category, up from 6th, while its rank in the Innovation category improved significantly from 137th to 119th. MAHE has retained its 4th position in the Societal category.

MAHE’s consistent growth is reflected in its recognition across 19 broad subject areas and 41 narrow subject categories, reaffirming its leadership in diverse academic fields. Lt Gen (Dr) M D Venkatesh, VSM (Retd.), Vice Chancellor of MAHE, expressed satisfaction over the achievement, stating, “This is a remarkable feat for Manipal Academy of Higher Education. The SCImago Institution Rankings 2025 not only validate MAHE’s efforts but also highlight its commitment to making a global impact in education, research, and innovation.”

The improved rankings underscore MAHE’s dedication to academic excellence, pioneering research, and societal contributions. By continually setting new benchmarks, MAHE strengthens its position as a leader in education and innovation on a global platform.

About SCImago Institution Rankings (SIR):

The SCImago Institution Rankings (SIR) evaluates academic and research institutions worldwide based on a composite indicator measuring research performance, innovation output, and societal impact, as determined through web visibility. The rankings utilise data sourced from the Scopus database, managed by Elsevier B.V.

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), an Institution of Eminence Deemed-to-be University, offers over 400 specialisations across Health Sciences, Management, Law, Humanities and Social Sciences, and Technology and Science. MAHE is known for its academic excellence, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and impactful research with campuses in Manipal, Mangalore, Bangalore, Jamshedpur, and Dubai. Awarded the Institution of Eminence status by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, in October 2020, MAHE currently ranks 4th in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) and remains a preferred choice for students and corporates alike.