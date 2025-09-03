Majhi hails launch of semiconductor chip, compliments PMEC

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday hailed the launch of India’s first indigenous semiconductor chip at the SEMICON India 2025 Conclave in New Delhi, congratulating Odisha’s Parala Maharaja Engineering College (PMEC), Berhampur, for developing the high-performance multiplier IC, a key component. Majhi, who attended the conclave inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, described the launch as a “historic milestone” in India’s journey towards technological leadership.

“I had the privilege of joining #SEMICONIndia2025, a landmark platform that brought together global leaders, policymakers, researchers, startups and industry pioneers to shape the future of semiconductors in India. The launch of the first Made in India chip was truly inspiring, marking a historic milestone in our nation’s journey towards technological leadership,” he posted on X.

Congratulating PMEC, he said, “I warmly congratulate PMEC Berhampur for its remarkable contribution by developing the High-Performance Multiplier IC C2S0061, a proud part of this first achievement.” The chip, developed by PMEC’s research team, is likely to play a critical role in high-speed computing and embedded systems, reinforcing India’s push for self-reliance in semiconductor manufacturing.

In another social media post, Majhi said, “The development of the High Performance Multiplier IC – C2S0061 by PMEC Berhampur, along with the VG Amplifier and Sensor Circuit – C2S0018 and the Present Encryption Core – C2S0017 by NIT Rourkela, as part of India’s first Made in India chip initiative, is a matter of immense pride for Odisha.”

He said “these remarkable achievements showcase the talent and innovation nurtured within our State and highlight Odisha’s growing role in India’s semiconductor journey. I warmly congratulate everyone associated with these historic milestones, which represent significant steps towards technological leadership and reflect the unwavering commitment of our institutions to research, innovation, and self-reliance”.

At the conclave, Majhi inaugurated the Odisha Pavilion that showcased the State’s robust ecosystem. “With bold policies, next-generation infrastructure, and investment-ready opportunities, Odisha is poised to emerge as the next big hub for semiconductor and electronics innovation,” the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister’s attendance at the conclave gains significance as the Centre has recently approved the establishment of two semiconductor manufacturing units in the State. SicSem Private Limited, in collaboration with Clas-SiC Wafer Fab Ltd. (UK), will set up a Silicon Carbide (SiC)-based compound semiconductor facility in Info Valley, Bhubaneswar.

Similarly, 3D Glass Solutions Inc. (3DGS) will set up a vertically integrated advanced packaging and embedded glass substrate unit in Info Valley, Bhubaneswar. This unit will bring the world’s most advanced packaging technology to India.