Major Steps Taken by the Uttarakhand Government During the Disaster

On receiving reports of loss of life and property due to the disaster in Dharali-Uttarkashi and Harsil on 05 August 2025, Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami issued immediate instructions from Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) to start rescue and relief operations on a war footing. The district administration began relief and rescue efforts in coordination with the Army, NDRF, SDRF, Police, Fire Department, and ITBP. The Prime Minister’s Office and the Ministry of Home Affairs were informed.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami cancelled his Andhra Pradesh tour and arrived at the State Emergency Operation Center, Dehradun, in the evening of 05 August 2025 to assess the ongoing operations. Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with the Chief Minister over the phone and assured all possible assistance.

By the evening of 05 August 2025, more than 130 people had been rescued. The CM directed authorities to ensure proper arrangements for food, drinking water, and shelter for the affected. Upon receiving reports of lake formation in the Harsil area, senior army officers were instructed to take appropriate action. The Air Force’s MI-17 helicopters were requested for rescue operations and airlifting of victims.

On 05 August 2025, the government appointed Garhwal Commissioner Shri Vinay Shankar Pandey as the nodal officer for the disaster. Former District Magistrates of Uttarkashi Dr. Mehrban Singh Bisht, Shri Abhishek Rohilla, and Shri Gaurav Kumar were assigned important responsibilities. Additional Secretary Shri Vineet Kumar was instructed to camp in Uttarkashi.

On 05 August 2025, two IGPs, three SPs, one Commandant, and 11 Deputy SPs, along with 300 police personnel, were sent from Dehradun to Uttarkashi. 140 personnel from the Special Disaster Unit of 40th Battalion PAC and IRB Second Battalion Dehradun were also deployed. 160 police personnel, from constables to inspectors, were sent from Dehradun, Haridwar, Pauri, and Tehri.

On the night of 05 August 2025, the government released ₹20 crore from the State Disaster Response Fund for relief and rescue efforts. A team of secretaries from various departments was directed to reach Dharali-Harsil by 06 August 2025.

On the morning of 06 August 2025, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi spoke to CM Dhami and assured full support. Despite adverse weather, the CM reached Dharali, met affected families, assured help, and reviewed the relief efforts. He also met the personnel engaged in the operations and instructed timely delivery of relief material.

On the state government’s request, the Central Government deployed two Chinook and two MI-17 helicopters from Chandigarh, Sarsawa, and Agra, which arrived at Jolly Grant Airport on 06 August 2025. Chinook helicopters were instructed to carry heavy equipment to restore road connectivity. The Health Department reserved beds at Doon Medical College, Coronation District Hospital, and AIIMS Rishikesh, and sent specialist doctors to Uttarkashi.

The district administration started relief camps at Inter College Harsil, GMVN, and Jhala. Work began to restore electricity and communication networks. NIM and SDRF began constructing a temporary bridge at Limchagad.

On 06 August 2025, CM Dhami conducted a ground inspection of the affected areas in Uttarkashi and instructed officials to remain on high alert. At Harsil, he met with victims and assured them of all help. The rescue team evacuated ten army personnel, including a Lieutenant Colonel, from Dharali. Two injured soldiers were airlifted to higher centers, and two others were sent to AIIMS Rishikesh by road.

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami stayed overnight in Uttarkashi on 06 August 2025. At the District Emergency Operation Center, he reviewed the rescue operations. Due to road blockages in many places, he instructed that heavy equipment be airlifted. The CM also reviewed disaster situations in other districts and issued necessary instructions.

On 07 August 2025, a shuttle helicopter service between Matli (Uttarkashi) and Harsil was started. Eight helicopters from UCADA were deployed. Affected people were brought to ITBP Matli camp via helicopter. The CM met the rescued individuals and visited those admitted to Uttarkashi hospital. Chief Secretary Shri Anand Vardhan reviewed the relief efforts from the State Emergency Operation Center, Dehradun.

By the afternoon of 07 August 2025, 274 people were successfully brought from Gangotri and surrounding areas to Harsil. Among them were:

• 131 from Gujarat

• 123 from Maharashtra

• 21 from Madhya Pradesh

• 12 from Uttar Pradesh

• 7 from Delhi

• 6 from Rajasthan

• 5 from Assam

• 5 from Karnataka

• 3 from Telangana

• 1 from Punjab

By the evening of 07 August 2025, a total of 135 people had been rescued and sent to their destinations. The 274 rescued people in Harsil were provided shelter. To restore electricity, a 125 kVA generator was airlifted from Dehradun Airport to Harsil.

On 07 August 2025, CM Dhami visited the disaster-affected area of Sainji in Pauri district and conducted a ground inspection. He met with the affected people and distributed relief funds. He also conducted an aerial survey of Bankuda in Thalisain Tehsil and other affected regions.