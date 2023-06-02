Major train accident in Odisha

Odisha: In a major train accident Howarh Chennai Coromandal Express collided with a goods train at Baleswar district Bahnag, 40 kms from Balasore. According to preliminary reports about 7 bogies are said to have derailed.

Relief operations are affected due to darkness. NDRF teams have reached the station and have taken up rescue and relief operations. No details of the casualties are available yet. Local people, police and railway staff are struggling to rescue the passengers. Loud shouts of passengers is being heard according to people at the station, It is said that over 50 people were seriously injured in the accident

The accident happened around 7.20pm near Bahanaga Bazar station when the train was on the way to Chennai Central station from the Shalimar station near Kolkata.

Doctors sent from Balasore Medical College. The number of injured is estimated to about 100. However, no official confirmation is available as yet.

Accident relief trains have been dispatched to the spot, a South Eastern Railway official said.

Odisha Govt issues emergency control room contact details

The government has provided several helpline numbers -- 033-26382217, 8972073925, 67822 62286, 9332392339.

Helpline Numbers issued by Railways.

Odisha government helpline number: 06782-262286

Howrah helpline number: 033-26382217

Kharagpur helpline number: 897207395, 9332392339

Balasore helpline number: 8249591559, 7978418322

Shalimar helpline number: 9903370746

Bhadrak: 8455889900

Jajpur Kenojhar road: 8455889906

Cuttack: 8455889917

Bhubhaneshwar: 8455889922

Khurda Road: 6370108046

Brahmapur: 89173887241

Balugaon: 9937732169

Palasa: 8978881006

Helpline numbers set up by South Western Railway at

Bangalore 080-22356409

Bangarpet: 08153 255253

Kuppam : 8431403419

Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya Terminal: 09606005129

Krishnarajapurm Railway station: +91 88612 03980

Helpline numbers activated by Tamil Nadu govt:

+91 6782 262 286

044- 2535 4771