Live
- Bengaluru: 200 units of free electricity, Gruha Lakshmi schemes from July
- Rs 13.69 cr farm equipment given to 160 farmers’ groups in Tirupati
- Bengaluru: Rs 2,000 notes are in use for buying gold
- Visakhapatnam : 5-day Ayurveda workshop concludes
- Visakhapatnam: 100-bed hospital launched as a part of G20 Summit Series
- Tumakuru: Huge rush for admission in Siddaganga Mutt school
- Vizianagaram: Supporting farmers is govt’s aim says Botcha Satyanarayana
- Visakhapatnam: BJP MP G V L Narasimha Rao urges disclosure of Special Investigation Team reports
- Visakhapatnam: Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences collects organs first time from a braindead person
- Ongole: SP Malika Garg assures to resolve grievances of police
Major train accident in Odisha
In a major train accident Howarh Chennai Coromandal Express collided with a goods train at Baleswar district Bahnag, 40 kms from Balasore.
Odisha: In a major train accident Howarh Chennai Coromandal Express collided with a goods train at Baleswar district Bahnag, 40 kms from Balasore. According to preliminary reports about 7 bogies are said to have derailed.
Relief operations are affected due to darkness. NDRF teams have reached the station and have taken up rescue and relief operations. No details of the casualties are available yet. Local people, police and railway staff are struggling to rescue the passengers. Loud shouts of passengers is being heard according to people at the station, It is said that over 50 people were seriously injured in the accident
The accident happened around 7.20pm near Bahanaga Bazar station when the train was on the way to Chennai Central station from the Shalimar station near Kolkata.
Doctors sent from Balasore Medical College. The number of injured is estimated to about 100. However, no official confirmation is available as yet.
Accident relief trains have been dispatched to the spot, a South Eastern Railway official said.
Odisha Govt issues emergency control room contact details
The government has provided several helpline numbers -- 033-26382217, 8972073925, 67822 62286, 9332392339.
Helpline Numbers issued by Railways.
Odisha government helpline number: 06782-262286
Howrah helpline number: 033-26382217
Kharagpur helpline number: 897207395, 9332392339
Balasore helpline number: 8249591559, 7978418322
Shalimar helpline number: 9903370746
Bhadrak: 8455889900
Jajpur Kenojhar road: 8455889906
Cuttack: 8455889917
Bhubhaneshwar: 8455889922
Khurda Road: 6370108046
Brahmapur: 89173887241
Balugaon: 9937732169
Palasa: 8978881006
Howrah: 033-26382217
Kharagpur: 8972073925, 9332392339
Balasore: 8249591559, 7978418322
Shalimar: 9903370746
Helpline numbers set up by South Western Railway at
Bangalore 080-22356409
Bangarpet: 08153 255253
Kuppam : 8431403419
Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya Terminal: 09606005129
Krishnarajapurm Railway station: +91 88612 03980
Helpline numbers activated by Tamil Nadu govt:
+91 6782 262 286
+91 6782 262 286
044- 2535 4771
Live Updates
- 2 Jun 2023 5:06 PM GMT
Railway minister announces ₹10 lakh ex gratia for kin of deceased, ₹2 lakh for those severely injured
Minister for railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced ex-gratia of ₹10 lakh, ₹2 lakh for those severely injured. “Ex-gratia compensation to the victims of this unfortunate train accident in Odisha; ₹10 Lakh in case of death, ₹2 Lakh towards grievous and ₹50,000 for minor injuries," Vaishnaw tweeted.
- 2 Jun 2023 5:04 PM GMT
Large no of buses being mobilised to shift injured to hospital: Odisha chief secretary
Nearly 50 ambulances have reported but the injured appear far too many. Large no of buses being mobilised to shift injured to hospital: Odisha Chief Secretary
- 2 Jun 2023 5:03 PM GMT
Thought we would die..’: Passenger shares ordeal
Gobinda Mondal, one of the passengers who boarded the train in Bengal, got out of a wrecked coach through a broken window.
“I had given up all hopes. I thought we would die. I was among some passengers who managed to leave our coach through a broken window. We were taken to a dispensary for first aid. We are out of danger but I saw some of the injured people. One of them was complaining of pain in the chest,” Mondal told News 18 Bangla news channel over phone.
- 2 Jun 2023 5:03 PM GMT
Experienced a tremor like feeling': Passenger shares the horror
Account of a passenger of the other train.
Talking to a news channel, a passenger of the Humsafar Express, Subhankar Ruidas, said: “We experienced a tremor like feeling when our train hit the wrecked Coromandel Express. My coach has not suffered much damage. We are all sitting inside the train. I saw rescue operators helping the injured passengers of Coromandel Express.”
- 2 Jun 2023 5:03 PM GMT
Rahul Gandhi expresses anguish over Odisha train mishap
Asks Congress workers & leaders to extend all support needed for rescue efforts
Delhi: The AICC senior leader Rahul Gandhi expressed grief over the train mishap took place in Odisha on Friday evening.
Taking to Twitter handle he said “Anguished by the tragic news of the accident involving the Coromandel Express, in Balasore, Odisha. My heart goes out to the bereaved families. Wishing for the speedy recovery of those injured. I urge Congress workers & leaders to extend all support needed for rescue efforts.”
- 2 Jun 2023 5:02 PM GMT
Amit Shah offers condolences on Odisha train accident
Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday offered condolences to the families of those killed in the Odisha train accident and said: “The train accident at Balasore in Odisha is deeply agonizing. The NDRF team has already reached the accident site, and other teams are also rushing to join the rescue operation. My condolences to the bereaved families and praying for the speedy recovery of those injured”.
- 2 Jun 2023 4:55 PM GMT
President of India Droupadi Murmu tweeted Deeply anguished to know about the loss of lives in an unfortunate rail accident in Balasore, Odisha. My heart goes out to the bereaved families. I pray for the success of rescue operations and quick recovery of the injured.
- 2 Jun 2023 4:38 PM GMT
Odisha train accident: 50 dead, 179 injured after Coromandel Express derails