Make arrangements for additional companies of CAPF: J&K CS
Srinagar: J&K Chief Secretary (CS) Atal Dulloo on Tuesday asked the concerned officials to make the arrangements for the additional companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) ahead of the Assembly elections.
“Make robust arrangements for additional companies of CAPFs required in each district. Also, identify feasible locations for camping these security forces which are amenable in terms of basic amenities like water, power, toilets and others,” J&K CS told officials while chairing a meeting of civil administration and Police Department to take stock of the security arrangements.
He also asked the official to look into the security and accommodation of contesting candidates and advised them to make adequate arrangements for protected persons along with other requirements for their campaigning and electioneering.
“Transport Department should make prior roadmap in collaboration with the respective districts for making available the requisite number of buses, LMVs and HMVs for ferrying polling staff, security forces and other poll materials,” the CS directed.
He also instructed the divisional commissioners to personally monitor these activities along with specifying places and carrying out necessary repairs, if any before the actual dates of polling there.
He further directed the officials to submit daily reports about the progress made on this account.
He also asked the officials to observe utmost coordination with each other so that this democratic exercise is completed in a very congenial manner with a large participation of the public.