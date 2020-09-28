Mamata Banerjee appoints Alapan Bandopadhyay as new West Bengal Chief Secretary

Kolkata:West Bengal Home Secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary to the state government, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Monday.

"I am pleased to announce that Alapan Bandyopadhyay, now additional Chief Secy (Home and Information) is appointed as the new Chief Secretary of West Bengal," the CM tweeted.

Wishing luck to the new team of functionaries, she informed that H.K. Dwivedi, who was serving as Finance Secretary in the government of West Bengal, will be the new Home Secretary from October 1. Senior bureaucrat Manoj Pant will take charge of Finance.

Banerjee also said that outgoing Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha would now function as the Chairman of West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation (WBIDC).

"I would also like to announce that outgoing Chief Secretary of West Bengal Shri Rajiva Sinha, has now been appointed the Chairman of West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation for a period of 3 years with effect from October 1," she said, thanking Sinha for his tireless service to the state government.