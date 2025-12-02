Mamata Banerjee to release report on Bengal govt's 15-year achievements today

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Tuesday, will release a report on the achievements of her government during the last 15 years.

Trinamool Congress, headed by Mamata Banerjee, has been ruling the state since 2011.

Political observers feel that this release of the report seems to be prompted by the crucial West Bengal Assembly elections scheduled next year, and the contents of the report are expected to give an idea of the development issues that will be highlighted by the state’s ruling party both in its polling campaign as well as in the election manifesto for the polls next year.

In 2011, the 34-year Left Front government in West Bengal collapsed, and the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress regime came to power.

An insider from the state secretariat, Nabanna, said the individual department achievements during the last 15 years will be compiled and then released in the format of a booklet in the second half of Tuesday.

“The departments whose achievements during the last 15 years will be specially focused on will include agriculture, health, panchayat affairs and rural development, women and child development and social welfare, and education, among others,” the state government official said.

At the same time, the successes achieved and the national and international awards received for various welfare schemes, like Laxmir Bhandar, Kanyashree, and Swastha Sathi, will also be highlighted in the report to be released by the Chief Minister later in the day.

“The report might also address some negative propaganda by the opposition parties against the state government on various issues. At the same time, the report might also highlight the issue of how the state government carried forward with their development projects despite non-cooperation from the Centre towards the release of funds for centrally sponsored projects,” the state government official said.

Political observers feel that the release of the progress report is set to add a new dimension to state politics ahead of the 2026 elections, where the focal point will be development versus allegations.