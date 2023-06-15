Mamata blames oppn for violence in panchayat poll nomination

Live
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday accused the opposition parties of trying to malign the state by orchestrating violence while filing nominations for the panchayat polls.
Talking to reporters outside a party office at Maheshtala near here, Banerjee, also the Trinamool Congress supremo, asserted that those who ''were non-performers'' have been denied tickets by the party this time.
''Opposition parties are trying to create disturbances by orchestrating violence while filing nominations. They are doing it to tarnish the state's image. The CPI(M) is behind today's violence in the Chopra area (in Uttar Dinajpur district), and ISF is attacking our party workers in Bhangore (South 24 Parganas),'' she said.
Banerjee also slammed the BJP-led central government for stopping the due funds for the state and using central agencies to threaten the TMC.
Violence has rocked various parts of Bengal for the last week over the filing of nominations for the panchayat polls.