Mamata Banerjee announced the names of the candidates for the by-election
Highlights
West Bengal Chief Minister and AITC President Mamta Banerjee has announced the names of the candidates for the by-elections.Mamta Banerjee told that former Union Minister Shatrughan Sinha will contest the Lok Sabha by-election from Asansol.
West Bengal Chief Minister and AITC President Mamata Banerjee has announced the names of the candidates for the by-elections. Mamta Banerjee told that former Union Minister Shatrughan Sinha will contest the Lok Sabha by-election from Asansol. At the same time, Babul Supriyo will be the candidate of Trinamool Congress for the assembly by-election from Ballygunge.
Next Story