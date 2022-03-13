  • Menu
Mamata Banerjee announced the names of the candidates for the by-election

West Bengal Chief Minister and AITC President Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister and AITC President Mamata Banerjee has announced the names of the candidates for the by-elections. Mamta Banerjee told that former Union Minister Shatrughan Sinha will contest the Lok Sabha by-election from Asansol. At the same time, Babul Supriyo will be the candidate of Trinamool Congress for the assembly by-election from Ballygunge.

