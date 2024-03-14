Mamta Banerjee suffered a serious head injury, admitted to SSKM Hospital in Kolkata

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has suffered a severe head injury and has been admitted to a hospital. TMC has given information about the incident via the X handle. TMC wrote that our chairperson, Mamata Banerjee, has been seriously injured. Pray for them.

Apart from this, a picture of CM Mamta has also surfaced, in which blood is seen coming out of her forehead. She has been admitted to SSKM Hospital in Kolkata, where her treatment is going on.

The reason for Mamata Banerjee's injury has not yet been revealed. TMC has also not provided this information in its tweet. According to reports in the media, Mamta got the injuries at home.

After learning about Mamta's injuries, her nephew, Abhishek Banerjee, returned home. Following this, he was sent to the hospital. Mamata Banerjee has been hospitalized at the state-run SSKM Hospital.

Our chairperson @MamataOfficial sustained a major injury.

