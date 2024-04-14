Man Allegedly Commits Murder-Suicide In Nagpur Hotel

In a shocking turn of events, a 30-year-old man reportedly took his own life after fatally harming his live-in partner and their three-year-old son in a hotel room in Nagpur, Maharashtra, on Saturday evening, as confirmed by the police.

The bodies of Sachin Vinodkumar Raut, Naznin (29), and their son Yug were discovered in a room at the Golden Key hotel near Gajanan Colony in the MIDC area by hotel staff, who promptly alerted the authorities.

According to a police official, Raut was found hanging from the ceiling fan, while Naznin had suffered a head injury, with a blood-stained hammer found nearby. Fortunately, no physical injuries were found on the child's body.

Preliminary investigations suggest a grim sequence of events: Raut allegedly attacked Naznin with the hammer before either poisoning or strangling their son to death. Subsequently, he took his own life by hanging.

Raut, a truck driver by profession, was already married with two children before entering into an extra-marital relationship with Naznin, who hailed from Madhya Pradesh. Despite his marital status, Raut chose to live with Naznin, although he never officially divorced his wife.

As per the police official, tensions arose between Raut and Naznin, leading to frequent arguments, particularly after Raut began to distance himself from Naznin. Eventually, they decided to part ways, formalizing their separation with a mutual agreement on a stamp paper worth Rs 500, seized by the police for further investigation.

The trio checked into the hotel in the afternoon, marking the beginning of the tragic chain of events. Investigations into the incident are ongoing, with authorities registering a case of murder against the deceased Raut.