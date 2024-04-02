Live
Man-eater leopard killed in J&K's Budgam District
A man-eater leopard that had killed two minor girls, was shot dead on Tuesday in J&K’s Budgam District.
Wildlife department officials said that the leopard that had killed the two girls in Khansahib and Samsan areas in the last 20 days, was shot in Harwan area of Budgam District.
The leopard had also left a minor boy injured after attacking him near his home.
“Following the attacks by the man-eater, the Deputy Commissioner of Budgam had issued shoot-at-sight orders to kill the leopard as the residents had been living under constant fear”, officials said.
