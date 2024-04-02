  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Man-eater leopard killed in J&K's Budgam District

Man-eater leopard killed in J&Ks Budgam District
x
Highlights

A man-eater leopard that had killed two minor girls, was shot dead on Tuesday in J&K’s Budgam District.

Srinagar : A man-eater leopard that had killed two minor girls, was shot dead on Tuesday in J&K’s Budgam District.

Wildlife department officials said that the leopard that had killed the two girls in Khansahib and Samsan areas in the last 20 days, was shot in Harwan area of Budgam District.

The leopard had also left a minor boy injured after attacking him near his home.

“Following the attacks by the man-eater, the Deputy Commissioner of Budgam had issued shoot-at-sight orders to kill the leopard as the residents had been living under constant fear”, officials said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X