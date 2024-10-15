Man fatally stabbed, bro injured after road rage

New Delhi : A 22-year-old man died while his brother sustained injuries after they were allegedly attacked and stabbed by three bike-borne men in the Harsh Vihar area of northeast Delhi, police said on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Ankur, a resident of Pratap Nagar, who was returning from a Dussehra fair along with his brother Himanshu on Saturday when the incident took place, they added. On Saboli road, Ankur and Himanshu reportedly advised a biker carrying two pillion passengers to drive safely.

“Initial inquiry suggest that the rider stopped the bike on hearing this after which the three men started thrashing Ankur and Himanshu. One of the accused then whipped out a knife and stabbed both the brothers,” a senior police officer said.

Himanshu, who sustained knife wounds on his neck and thigh, managed to rush Ankur to a nearby hospital in an e-rickshaw where doctors declared him dead.

“The deceased sustained multiple stab wounds on his chest, stomach. We are scanning CCTV footage from the area to identify the accused after registering a case,” the officer said, adding that Ankur’s body has been handed over to his family members after post-mortem.

