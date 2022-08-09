Man From Kerala Overcome Hurdles To Achieve Goals Have Became Inspiration For Others

NK Manoharan, 36 years old, a member of a low-income SC/ST family from Kottayam who lives close to Mundakayam, was able to earn his PhD in economics from the University of Kerala. He struggled as a labourer, and the road to become a research scholar was everything but straightforward.



He had also worked as an autorickshaw driver on the Karyavattom campus during the pauses in the research time. He chose to focus on pouring concrete because it would increase his pay and enable him to eat better. Manoharan claims that he won't be able to perform masonry work on a regular basis if he does.

Since Manoharan made sure that he obtained employment as a building concrete labourer whenever he was travelling between the Karyavattom campus and Pulikunnu in his village. Apart from Achieving his aim, he was also having the responsibility of his family.

Son of Kunjerukkan and Ammini, Manoharan was also in charge of arranging his older sister Manju's wedding. Her in-laws are from a neighbourhood in Kottayam called Kidangoor.

Manoharan recalled that relying only on the research scholarship provided by the SC development department was challenging. He recalled that the different state and central programmes for higher education among children from Scheduled Castes were the subject of his research.

His guide was S P Kumar, an associate professor and the principal of Sree Narayana Guru College in Cheranalloor, Kozhikode. After receiving his M Phil, he had a six-year academic hiatus because of financial issues. His current goal is to land a position as a college teacher.

He completed his BA in Economics at Changanassery NSS College before travelling to the Karyavattom campus to do his M Phil and postgraduate work. Manoharan remembered how hard he had to work when his friends were able to carry out their research without many setbacks.

Manoharan, however, has moved past the past and is now eager to work as an assistant professor of economics at a government institution.