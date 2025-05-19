Man gets 25-yr jail for sodomy

Bhubaneswar: A man was sentenced to 25 years in jail by a court in Jharsuguda district on Saturday for sexually assaulting multiple boys. He was arrested

based on a complaint by the mother of an 11-year-old boy. During the investigation, it was found that he had sexually assaulted other boys in the village as well.

The verdict was pronounced by Additional District and Sessions Judge (POCSO) Puja Sarangi less than two months after the filing of the complaint.

The boy was sexually assaulted by the man on March 21 after he was taken to a secluded place. The convict had also thrashed him when he resisted, and threatened to kill him if he narrated the incident to anyone.

The boy told everything to his mother who lodged a complaint at

Brajrajnagar police station on March 23, based on which a rape case was registered, Public Prosecutor Prakash Mohanty said.

During the investigation, it was found that the man had earlier also sexually assaulted some other boys of the village, including his nephew. It was also found that he was previously in jail in a rape case, police said.

The court has also imposed a penalty of Rs 10,000 on the convict. The man was arrested on March 27 and the charge sheet was filed on April 8.