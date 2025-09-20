Live
Man gets 300 calls after Rahul shares number
Prayagraj: Anjani Mishra, a resident of Meja Road in Prayagraj, is extremely upset by the hundreds of calls he has been receiving after his mobile number was shared by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's press conference in New Delhi regarding claims of "vote theft".
Mishra, who runs a Common Service Centre on Meja Road in Meja tehsil, told PTI on Friday, "Since yesterday evening, I have received over 300 calls asking about vote theft. I am fed up with these calls and will soon file a police complaint against Rahul Gandhi." He said, "I have been using this mobile number for the last 15 years, and I don't know how Rahul Gandhi shared my number at his press conference. Now, my mobile phone has become a problem for me."
