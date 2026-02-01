AP leads nation in pension welfare spending, says CM Naidu

Kuppam (Chittoor district): Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu described NTR Bharosa pension distribution as a landmark welfare initiative. He took part in the programme at Beggilapalle village in Gudipalle mandal of Kuppam constituency on Saturday and said that pensions worth Rs 58,654 crore had been distributed across Andhra Pradesh in the last 19 months, calling it a national record.

As part of the programme, the Chief Minister personally visited the houses of beneficiaries in Beggilapalle. He handed over old age pensions to senior citizens Munemma and Venkata Ramappa, and a widow pension to Chinna Thayamma. He interacted with their family members and enquired about their well-being.

Later, speaking at Praja Vedika, Naidu said the first day of every month reminds him of the poor and those facing hardships. He stressed that every political leader and government official should meet the poor on the first of every month, ensure pension delivery and give them reassurance.

Naidu said pensions are being provided to 13 per cent of the State’s population, covering 28 categories including senior citizens, widows, persons with disabilities, weavers, toddy tappers and transgender persons. Andhra Pradesh, he said, is the only State providing pensions ranging from Rs 4,000 to Rs 15,000 through direct benefit transfer, with an annual expenditure of Rs 33,000 crore.

The Chief Minister said the people voted for cycle symbol in the last elections and chose development. He asserted that the coalition government is working with public welfare as its sole objective. He said AP is delivering welfare on a scale unmatched by any other state, distributing Rs 2,730 crore every month as pensions. In comparison, he pointed out that Tamil Nadu spends about Rs 315 crore and Karnataka around Rs 392 crore per month on pensions, highlighting the state’s commitment to the poor.

Emphasising women’s empowerment, he said the TDP has consistently prioritised women, recalling that while NTR ensured equal property rights, his government implemented 33 percent reservation for women in jobs and educational institutions. Naidu announced that 33 percent reservation in legislative bodies would be introduced soon and expressed confidence that more women would emerge as MPs and MLAs.

Calling Kuppam a laboratory for development, the Chief Minister said successful models tested there are being replicated statewide. He said Sanjeevani digital health records project, piloted in Kuppam, would be implemented across the State this year to provide quality healthcare at people’s doorsteps through digital appointments and services. He also spoke about solar rooftop projects to reduce power burden, irrigation through Handri Neeva project, rainwater utilisation through link canals and tanks, and industrial development to prevent youth migration.

Naidu said investments worth Rs 7,088 crore from 16 industries have come to Kuppam, generating over 34,000 direct jobs and livelihood opportunities for nearly 70,000 people. He said skill development centres, co-working spaces, tourism projects and industrial parks are transforming the constituency. He concluded by stating that under Swarna Andhra Vision, Andhra Pradesh would be taken to the top, with Kuppam’s development serving as the first step.

Government whip K Srikanth, MP D Prasada Rao, Collector Sumit Kumar, KADA PD Vikas Marmat and others participated.