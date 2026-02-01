  1. Home
APGB hands over PMSBY claim cheque of Rs 2L to beneficiary

  • Created On:  1 Feb 2026 9:00 AM IST
APGB hands over PMSBY claim cheque of Rs 2L to beneficiary
X

Tirupati: Andhra Pradesh Grameena Bank handed over a cheque for Rs.2,00,000 sanctioned under the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) to Budamala Hindumathi of Paidipalli village at its Prakasam Road Branch.

The cheque was formally presented by Regional Manager N Kameswara Rao in the presence of branch staff.

Speaking on the occasion, he emphasized the importance of PMSBY as a vital social security scheme providing financial protection to families during unforeseen circumstances. Branch officials reiterated the bank’s commitment to implementing government-sponsored social security schemes and supporting beneficiaries.

