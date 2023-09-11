Live
Just In
Man gropes female passenger on Mumbai-Guwahati IndiGo flight
An FIR has been registered against a man accused of groping a female passenger on board a Mumbai-Guwahati IndiGo flight, an airline spokesperson said.
According to the spokesperson, the incident occurred on board flight 6E 5319 on September 10, and the accused was handed over to Assam Police after the plane landed in Guwahati following a complaint for alleged sexual harassment filed by the victim.
“An FIR has been filed by the complainant with the local police and we will provide assistance in their investigation, where required,” the spokesperson added.
In the last two months, there have been at least four cases of sexual harassment on flights.
In the most recent incident on August 16, a case of alleged sexual harassment occurred on board a Delhi-Mumbai SpiceJet flight, a video of which went viral on social media.
Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal had also issued notices to the Delhi Police and DGCA over the incident.
The video shows the accused passenger trying to take obscene pictures of a woman flight attendant and his female co-passenger.